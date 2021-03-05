Arunachal: Inter- State Co-ordination meeting inview of Assam Assembly Election

YUPIA- In view of upcoming Assembly Election in Assam, the Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Pige Ligu chaired a Inter- State Co-ordination meeting for enforcement of Excise Law during election at DC’s Conference Hall, Yupia on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu higlighted the main objective of meeting and said that it is our prime responsibility to co-ordinate and co-operate neighbouring state Assam in peaceful conduct of ensuing Assembly Election’2021 thereby keeping vigilant over to check the flow of liquor from Arunachal specially Papum Pare towards Assam till the completion of election process.

Extending all kinds of logistic supports from District Administration Papum Pare side he said that a modus operandi should be developed to check the liquor transactions and asked counterparts of both Assam and Arunachal to keep constant touch with each other and to share the information accordingly about the entry and exit of liquor consignment from one check gate to another and to set a time framework for movement of vehicles with consignments.

Calling all stakeholders to remain extra cautiousness during whole process he enjoined upon all to keep proper check and balance of liquor stocks, sale in warehouses and retailers in border areas as well as to keep strict vigil on habitual offenders and to follow the guidelines of Govt.

He further called upon police team of both Assam and Arunachal to immediately conduct joint patrolling along with Tax and Excise officials and submit the report thereof.

The DC also asked the Superintendent of Tax and Excise, Naharlagun, Banderdewa and Itanagar to liaise with concerned local Administrative Officers during the monitoring activities at check gates.

Dy. SP Lakhimpur Ms. Runa Neog who also spoke on the occasion, emphasised on smooth sharing of information by concerned officers of Tax and Excise departments of both the State and to create a whatsapp group of all stakeholders for better communication.

Dy.SP ( Rural) Shri Bomken Bagra also expressed that joint police patrolling should be conducted in border areas as per the decision taken in last inter-State meeting to check the flow of anti-social elements.

Superintendents Tax n Excise of Itanagar, Naharlagun and Banderdewa also shared their inputs and expressed to co-ordinate with their counterparts in Assam as per the instructions of their Govt. Superintendent, Excise Lakhimpur also spoke on sharing the information in advance and issue of transit passes to vehicles passing through Assam.

ADC (Hq) Shri Tabang Bodung, ADC Balijan Tasso Gambo, Admin Officers, Superintendents Tax and Excise from Assam and Arunachal, Bonded warehouse licencees attended the meeting.