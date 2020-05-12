Arunachal: innovative way to maintain social distancing in SBI Aalo Branch 

Itanagar/ Aalo ( with inputs from Dipro ) – How to maintain social distancing….? this is a big question for every one. But where is problem, there is solution, important is to find out the solution. Dr Jugme proved it after implementing his noval idea of maintaining social distancing in SBI Aalo Branch, Arunachal Pradesh….. Read this story and congratulates Dr Jugme Padu.

We have published a news regarding massive crowd outside the SBI, Itanagar branch on Friday. Making mockery of the social distancing norms, there was long queue outside the bank. People expressed angry over the situation and urged the SBI officials to streamline the process for maintaining social distancing in view of covid-19 pandemic .

Now today we are showing the photo of SBI Aalo branch of west siang district where people maintaining social distancing . This become possible with Dr Jumge’s noval idea.

Dr Jumge Padu, a COVID-19 frontline worker, has erected a weatherproof social distancing shed. Around 53 umbrellas have been placed in front of Aalo SBI with the help of Kibom Old Age Welfare Society with the collaboration with M/s International Diagnostic Centre Aalo.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan during her visit at the site appreciated the creative venture. The shed is regulated by volunteers and it has a separate entry and exit points for male and female

Dr Padu is also playing an instrumental role in imparting training in hand-stitching masks to SHGs in different villages of the district as part of the Arunachal Pradesh Doctor’s Association’s ‘Mask for all’ campaign.