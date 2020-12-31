Arunachal: Indigenous faith believers observes Donyi Polo day

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The DonyiPolo Day was celebrated by indigenous faith believers across the state on the last day of the year today to pay respect to the natural Gods and Goddesses and the main celebration took place here at Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang centre, Pasighat in which several hundreds of believers & faith of indigenous religion of Donyi-Polism thronged in to offer prayers.

The day was celebrated at the Donyi Polo Gangging of Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang Pasighat by followers with traditional zest and religious zeal in East Siang district where traditional prayers to appease the natural God ‘Sun & Moon’ were offered followed by cultural traditional cultural items including releasing of a first ever short film on Donyi Polo by renown singer of the state Delong Padung.

Watch video- Donyi Polo day celebration at Naharlagun

Speaking on the occasion, Ajem Tayeng, President, Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, Pasighat said that the day is of immense important for the believers of indigenous believers of Donyi Polism who prays Donyi and Polo (Sun and Moon) as God for Donyi Polo is the natural power that sustain the entire globe and the natural beings.

While Tajom Tasung, President, Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society Arunachal Pradesh said that the day is observed and celebrated across the state including parts of Dhemaji and Majuli districts of Assam in which all six Tani tribes of Arunachal Pradesh offers prayers to the Donyi-Polo, the natural God.