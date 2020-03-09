Arunachal: Indian Army rescues 390 stranded civilians, 175 vehicles in Sela Pass

Tawang

The Indian Army launched a major civic action operation again in Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of approximately 14000 ft and rescued 390 civilians and 175 civil vehicles stranded in heavy snow on the night of 07- 08 Mar 2020 at Sela Pass .

The rescued civilians, who were also provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks, expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army.

Besides saving precious lives, the 16 hours long operation in sub zero temperature, strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between Indian Army and civilians.

Jambey Tashi, MLA Lumla have also extended helping hand to snow stranded tourists near Sela Pass !!