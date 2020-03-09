Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army rescues 390 stranded civilians, 175 vehicles in Sela Pass

Jambey Tashi, MLA Lumla have also  extended helping hand to snow stranded tourists near Sela Pass

March 9, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Indian Army rescues 390 stranded civilians, 175 vehicles in Sela Pass

Tawang

The Indian Army  launched a major civic action operation again  in Arunachal Pradesh  at an altitude  of approximately 14000 ft  and rescued 390 civilians and 175 civil vehicles stranded in heavy snow on the night of 07- 08 Mar 2020 at Sela Pass .

The rescued civilians, who were also provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks, expressed their gratitude towards Indian Army.

Arunachal: Indian Army rescues 390 stranded civilians, 175 vehicles in Sela Pass

Besides saving precious lives, the  16 hours long operation in sub zero temperature, strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between Indian Army and civilians.

Arunachal: Indian Army rescues 390 stranded civilians, 175 vehicles in Sela Pass

Jambey Tashi, MLA Lumla have also  extended helping hand to snow stranded tourists near Sela Pass !!

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close