Arunachal: Indian Army Meyors celebrate ‘ lha Chhuth’  festival in Anjaw

ANJAW- Troops of Indian Army deployed in Lohit Valley, the Eastern most valley of India celebrated “Lha Chhuth” festival together with the Meyor Tribe on 31 Jan 2021.

The festival is associated with the harvesting of the crops and preparation of the summers and is commonly celebrated by the Meyor Tribe.

The Meyors are incidentally one of the smallest tribe in Arunachal Pradesh and has population of approximate 300 males and females.

The Indian Army rendered all necessary assistance to the local authorities for the successful conduct of the festival and thus helped the continuation of the rich tradition of the Meyors.

The assistance given by troops during the festival was highly appreciated by the locals and the civil administration.