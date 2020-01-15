Arunachal: Indian Army installs playing equipment at Primary School Sigar

Pasighat

Under project Operation Samaritan as a welfare measure to the children of remote village, the Spearhead Gunners Division of Indian Army, Sigar Military Station installed children outdoor playing equipment at Government Primary School, Sigar village under Mebo Sub-Division recently in the presence of Gaon Burah of Sigar village, school children and teaching staffs.

The event was inaugurated by the Commander Spearhead Artillery Brigade, youngest of Government Primary School Sigar village and Gaon Burah of Sigar village with number of civilian dignitaries gracing the occasion.

The event witnessed participation of over 235 persons, including teachers and children from schools of neighboring villages including Raling and Motum also.

The event also witnessed showcasing of cultural programme by school children who won hearts and minds of all present at the event.

This endeavor by the Indian Army has not only helped Children studying in remote village of the state but it is also a symbol of bonhomie shared by the Armed Forces with the society.