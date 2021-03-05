Arunachal: Indian Army facilitates education in remote villages of East Siang

PASIGHAT- Under the Project “OP SAMARITAN”, a stationery distribution programme was organised by Indian Army on 04 Mar 2021 under the aegis of Spear Head Division of Spear Corps at Upper Primary School, Ayeng of Mebo Sub Division, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme witnessed the presence of students, teachers and parents of the school wherein stationery worth of Rs 2 Lakh was distributed among the students.

The officials present expressed their appreciation towards the Armed Forces for conducting the “OP SAMARITAN” for the future generation.