Arunachal: Indian Army conducts Medical Camp in Anjaw

ANJAW- A medical camp was organized by Indian Army in the remote village of Meshai and Karoti of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, on 18 January 21.

The medical camp was conducted with an aim to provide much needed health care and treatment to the local population against many commonly occurring ailments.

A team of Army doctors attended to the medical issues of the local population who have limited medical facilities in the remote village.

This medical camp witnessed a large turnout of patients, including women and children, who received medical consultation and free medicines.

The locals appreciated the efforts made by the Army and praised the doctors for their help.