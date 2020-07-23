Arunachal: IMC starts sanitizing hospitals close down after dection of Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out a sanitization process at all three hospitals namely RKM, Heema and Niba which has been shut down after Covid 19 positive cases were detected. The joint CEO of IMC Tadar Tarang while talking to the media here outside Niba hospital said the IMC is also regularly carrying out sanitization in all the quarantine centres.

“All paid quarantine centres as well as state quarantine facilities in Lekhi are regularly sanitized by IMC workers. Also whenever any buildings are declared as a containment zone, our team carries out sanitization,” he said.

Further he informed that the battery operated sprayers are being provided to sanitization workers of the IMC. The IMC is also coordinating with the health department to identify antigen testing centres in 20 municipal wards being conducted by the rapid response teams.

“In every ward testing centre is being set up and it is being coordinated by IMC. Test is free of cost for now. People should come out to test in order to break the chain of transmission,” he informed.

He further said that sanitization are also done in other hospital of capital complex as per demand and requirement.

Apart of Covid management the IMC is doing its best in garbage management which has been divided into two team for Itanagar and Naharlagun respectively and garbage disposal are also carried out regularly. He added.

Meanwhile Niba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Jomson Bagra inform that due to detection of a positive case in a patient the hospital has been close down for sanitization purpose and will be reopen on July 26, however the Hospital management has decided to establish a laboratory which can carry RTPCR test and and work is in progress.