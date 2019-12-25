Arunachal: Illegal timber logging rampant in East Siang

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

“Take step to stop illegal timber logging and its business under Seram Forest Beat”, this is the appeal made by the people of Seram village of East Siang dist.

The people of Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh led by village Gaon Burah, Josung Modi and Village Secretary, Amit Modi have appealed the Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF), Government of Arunachal Pradesh to stop illegal timber logging and its business under Seram Forest Beat.

The village chief and Village secretary informed that “the timber logging and its trades are rampant in the area which is taking place in the very nose of the Seram forest Beat under Mebo Range Office in Pasighat Forest Division.

The timber mafias have cut down trees of our community forest owned by villagers as the reserve forest trees are already destroyed”, they added.

The old aged Gaon Burah Modi also said that, he had written a complaint letter in this matter addressing DFO Pasighat Forest Division but there was no action on it.

The village secretary Amit Modi also said that, he too had written a reminder letter to DFO but there was no any concrete action taken so far.

The timber mafias are doing the illegal timber logging in the daylight which is nearby the Seram Forest Beat. Both Gaon Burah and village secretary have alleged possible nexus between forest staffs and illegal timber mafias without whose connivance the large scale illegalities wouldn’t been possible.

While raising global warming issues and flood retaining concern of trees and forest, both the heads of Seram village have appealed state govt to initiate measures to control and restrict illegal timber operation in the region.