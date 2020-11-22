Arunachal: Illegal Poppy Cultivator to be barred from all beneficiary schemes- DC Lohit

TEZU: Lohit deputy Commissioner Marge Sora warned the illegal poppy cultivators to stop the illegal cultivation of poppy or they will be barred from all beneficiary schemes.

Stressing in his top agenda of reducing Illegal poppy cultivation in Lohit district, DC issued ‘Executive Order’ to all those illegal opium cultivators to get rid of the practices else their all outreach beneficiaries will be ceased. The order issued citing social and environmental menace in the district which has long existed there.

“The government has been persistently putting all out effort to bring to an end this illegal practices and the farmer have to avail both central and state beneficiaries being percolated since beginning”, says the DC. “A better understanding of what is illegally taking place in Lohit and other peripheral districts matters. All should raise strong voice to eradicate the threat”, he also suggests.

Under the order, the administration directors all the cultivators, farmers and villagers that any of them found involved in the illegal cultivation their names will be deleted from the lists of all beneficiaries and both Agriculture, Horticulture and other allied sectors.

“It has been in the notice of the District Administration that illegal Opium Cultivation is still being carried out in the interior and deep inside the forest areas despite repeated Notice and Orders served to them ”,.

Meanwhile, to crackdown this deep rooted social and environmental menace, the order undersigned as per section 133 Cr.PC and under the provision of the NDPS Act, 1985, the district administration has warned the violators to discontinue from illegal poppy cultivation and if anyone found indulging and violating the order should be initiated legal action as well as withdrawing all government beneficiaries schemes, the order further notifies.