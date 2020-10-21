Arunachal: Illegal fishing, forest destruction, hunting prohibited in Papumpare 

Yupia- The Papum Pare district administration has prohibited the illegal fishing, destruction of forest, hunting and extraction of natural resource in the district with immediate effect.

In a prohibitory order u/s 133 CrPc issued wide order no-JUD-0878/2019/869 the district magistrate Pige ligu said that ‘ it has been noticed that large scale illegal fishing, forest destruction, hunting and extraction of natural resources are taking place within Papum pare district’, the preservation of the natural beauty and its rich flora and fauna is the moral responsibility of each and every citizen of the district’, such destruction may led to danger situation and need immediate restriction so that it is preserved from extension. DM said.

“ It is a serious issue and forest destruction, illegal hunting, fishing Mining and wildlife extinction etc. is a serious concern and causing ecological imbalances in the rich flora & fauna of the region and all such activities are hereby prohibits illegal fishing, forest destruction, hunting and extraction of natural resources etc. in Papum Pare District until further order” the order said.

Anybody found violating this order shall be prosecuted under appropriate section of law. The DM order said.