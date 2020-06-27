Arunachal: IFCSAP boosts frontline workers’ morale

Hollongi- Indigenous Faith and Culture Society of Arunachal Pradesh ( IFCSAP) executive members today visited Hollongi Checkgate in Papum Pare district and motivated the morale of all frontline workers.

The team of members led by IFCSAP General Secretary Bai Taba visited Hollongi checkgate and meet the frontline workers who belongs from APP, CAPF, NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, Health department, PHED, Papum Pare district administration etc.

The team lauded their support and continuous effort in maintaining the capital complex free from direct attack of Coronavirus (Covid-19). ” we are safe only due to the hard work and dedicated and team efforts of all frontline workers” Taba said.

While felicitating all the available staffs of various department posted at Hollongi the team have a delicious local indigenous lunch and share their happiness with each others and assured cooperation and support to each other during the pandemic and hour of crisis.

Taking to media, Taba said that it give us immense pleasure to meet and listen from them, their services should be appreciated by one and all.

We are happy to see their dedicated and sincere effort in the pandemic time is laudable. We are grateful to them.

While speaking on China issue, he said that the shoulders at Border guarding our country should not feel demoralise themselves and they should remain strong as we are in home in towns and city and praying for their well being so that we continue to remain safe and secure. Taba added.

Face mask, senititizers hand gloves and IFCSAP yearly calendar were also distributed among all on the occasion.