Arunachal: ICJR observes ‘Black Day’ against APSSB fiasco

Itanagar: The aggrieved aspirants of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Interim Committee for Justice and Reformation (ICJR) observed ‘Black Day’ against the non-fulfilment of demands in front of AP civil secretariat in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, advocate SD Loda said, “We have been writing to the higher authorities from the first day, but our demands are still going unheard,” Loda said, adding: “We are also still unaware about the details of the high-level enquiry committee report and the administrative action against the IAS officers involved and demanded the report in public as a matter of transparent government and proper investigation.”

“We also asked for the UDC exam to be recalled since there were a few candidates involved in that exam as well as per statement of the SIC in media, but nothing has been done so far and we demand proper investigation in the said UDC examination also,” he said.

Loda said that the members were told that “making the report public would have a negative impact on the criminal proceedings of the case.” However, they were of the opinion that the criminal investigation is almost complete and the negative repercussions to the case should not be a concern.”

Informing that a chargesheet should be filed within three months, Loda said that “it has now been five months and no chargesheet has been filed. The chief secretary keeps saying that the chargesheet will be filed this week, the next month and so on.”

The candidates demanded that the officers involved in the scam should be given forceful retirement or terminated from their jobs, besides administrative action initiated against them at the earliest, but after the submission of the two members committee report the administrative action by the state government is yet to be materialised and initiated. he said.

They also reiterated the demand to make public the high-level inquiry report at the earliest and to recall and re-conduct the UDC exam.

Legal Advisor Gyamar Maya and Advisor Debia Muj reiterated their demand for immediate administrative action by the state government and submission of charge sheet by SIC in both cases.

The LDC/JSA examination was held on 2 February this year. The results were declared on 14 February, and a blank answer sheet was seen doing the rounds on social media on 15 February, creating a furore among candidates.

A total of 315 candidates, including the one whose OMR sheet was alleged to be suspicious, had been shortlisted for the skill test.

On 3 March, a high-level inquiry committee, comprising Principal Resident Commissioner Jitendra Narain and Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, had been constituted by the government to inquire into the alleged malpractices in the examination.

The report was submitted to the government on 24 March by action has been delayed due to Covid 19 pandemic as per statement on several occasion by officers of state goveremnt .

However the case is being investigated by Special Investigation Cell SIC (Vig) headed by SP M Harsha Vardhan and his team and several arrest has been made in both cases. Several documents has been seized and electronic device has been sent for FSL investigation and several bank accounts has also been seized by SIC.