Arunachal- I am back to my hometown after 20 years- Tumme Amo

Good evening, friends.

I have finally joined as Commandant 2 AAPBn Aalo today. I am back to hometown after 20 years. On joining, I was given warm welcome by the officers and presented smart salute at BHQ yesterday and I was also welcome at Pasighat on 17/1/2020 by 2 Bn officers with lunch and by my clan membees from ADI who hosted a grand welcome dinner.

Today, I reviewed all administrative matters with my officers at BHQ including menpower position and their places of deployment and shortages/vacancies and educational qualifications of all officers & men , buildings/quarters for officers & men, lands and encroachments, physical & mental fitness of of all ranks, any regular indoor/outdoor activities, any covid cases or seriously ill staff, etc.

I also outlined our plan of actions in coming months. I plan to visit our units of 2nd Bn at Tezu, Roing, Anini, Psg, Yingkiong, Mechuka, Daporijo, Ziro, Koloriang, etc and meet and hear grievances and problems of ny officers & jawans.

I also plan to visit schools and villages for teaching Maths & Science, and awareness against social evils like drugs, and also plan coaching poor students and kids of police for SI and other exams. We also plan to celebrate APP Raising Day in a befitting manner on 8 November 2020. — Tumme Amo

Thanks my clan members from ADIs & Bn Officers at Pasighat on 17th and Bn officers at Aalo on 18th & today. Pasighat people are very civilized and there are no encroachments and roads to Aalo are beautiful except at a few locations. The Siyom(Yomgo) river was alsi giving me a nice salute with deep blue clean water.

Stay safe from Crimes & Corona.

T Amo, Comdt 2 Bn Aalo.