Arunachal: Huge rush of returnees witness at Banderdewa checkgate

Itanagar: A huge rush of returnee which include Truckers, labourers , workers and others were witness at Banderdewa checkgate today.

The Social distance was also violated and it was a tough time for the security personnel’s to manage the huge crown of the people entering the state capital. A sources informed this daily.

Meanwhile, on Friday total 10 Covid 19 positive cases has been detected out of which 7 from Banderdewa checkgate and three from the Ashoka hotel Kiosk centre, informed Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.