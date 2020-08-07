ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Huge rush of returnees witness at Banderdewa checkgate

on Friday 10 Covid 19 positive cases has been detected out of which 7 from Banderdewa checkgate

August 7, 2020
Itanagar: A huge rush of returnee which include Truckers, labourers ,  workers and others were witness at Banderdewa checkgate today.

The Social distance was also violated and it was a tough time for the security personnel’s to manage the huge crown of the people entering the state capital. A sources informed this daily.

Meanwhile, on Friday total  10 Covid 19 positive cases has been detected out of which 7 from Banderdewa checkgate and three from the Ashoka hotel Kiosk centre,  informed Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.

