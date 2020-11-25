Arunachal: Houses gutted in fire mishaps in Upper and East Siang

Itanagar: Several houses gutted in two different fire mishaps occurred at Komkar village in Upper Siang and Bilat village in East Siang district.

With dry days approaching, fire incidents were reported from Upper Siang and East Siang districts on Wednesday evening.

Upper Siang deputy commissioner Tapa Pada, when contacted, informed that three houses were gutted but none was injured though the hose owners lost their household belonging. “I visited the sport to take stock of the situation,” he added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, however, said that he had contacted the DC and urged him to extend all possible help to the fire victims.

A senior police officer of East Siang district informed that three houses and a fair price shop were destroyed by fire but none was injured in the mishap.

( More details awaited )