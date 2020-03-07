Arunachal: Honchun Ngandam lays foundation stone of RCC bridge over Nimte river

Sagalee

Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam today lays the foundation stone of RCC bridge over Nimte river at Sangri village under Sagalee sub-division.

Addressing the gathering minister appeal all stakeholders including general public, GBs, party workers to come forward and join hand for the development of state. Khandu Government is working tirelessly for development of the state, he said.

He urge upon the locals to discourage making complaint and solve all issues amicably, so that development will take place on fast track.

He emphasis upon unity among all and neighbors so that every problems arise are shorted out for a long term solution in the greater interest of the development and welfare of the people.

Referring to memorandum submitted, Ngandam said the schemes referred in the memorandum may be taken up and taken up at government level for approval in next financial year.

Shortfall of officers and administrative officers is in several places is also a matter of concern of the government. Process of recruitment is underway by SPPSC. Several mechanism is also workout to see that how it can resolved at the highest level, Ngandam added.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara while addressing the function as guest of honour said that we should show our sincerity and caliber to fast track developmental schemes so that the fruits of the development will reached to the last person in the row and also reached to the village and enjoy the changing life scenario in the digital world.

He urge upon all villagers elders and Goan Buras to strictly maintain the ecology so that we enjoy a long life like people earlier has been enjoyed and serve the society and mankind.

BJP senior leader Dominic Tadar, Sagalee ADC S Lowang, RWD Executive Engineer Techi Totu, Organising Chairman Taba Tagi, Organising Secretary Nabam Kacha, Overall Incharge Ngurang Tale, among other also address the gathering.