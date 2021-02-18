Arunachal: Hollongi Greenfield Airport work progress is satisfied- Nalo 

ITANAGAR- The work progress reports of Hollongi Greenfield airport is satisfied, said Nakap Nalo, Minister for Civil Aviation, Tourism and Transport.

Briefing the reporter, Nalo inform that a review meeting of high level officers of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Civil aviation, district administration and representative of concessionaire and other stake holders was held today at his office at Civil Secretariat wherein all the aspect of the work and its progress was discussed.

Minister Nalo said that it was a routine review meeting on progress of project which was held today and according to report all the work progress is going smoothly and satisfactorily. if the speeds of work progress continue then the green field airport will be complete on our set targets that is 15 August 2022.

Leveling of runway, boundary wall, link road etc is progress speedily but the tender process of terminal building is yet to complete and today we discus on it and I had advice the secretary civil aviation to write letter to Ministry of Civil aviation on matter for tender process of terminal building of the airport. The Minister added.