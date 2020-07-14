Arunachal: Highway authorities fails to reopen papu-yupia road blocked after landslide on June 30

Naharlagun- Highway authorities failed to reopen the Papu-Yupia highway which was closed after massive land slide on June 30, near Lower Sood village.

This reporter visited the site and observed that the place of the road blocked is in bad shape and even then the commuters are passing through taking their life in risk and no signboard are erected there. It was also observed that few two wheeler are also trying their luck and some of them cross the damaged portion in terrible condition and there is no one to stop them and any untoward incident may takes place.

Expressing their unhappiness towards Highway authorities Locals who are crossing the blocked stretch of the road on foot, said that after 15 days of landslide the road is still not open, itself saying the work culture of the highway department.

The authority of Highway Naharlagun Division, Nirjuli has been using several man and machine to reopen the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH- 713), I can say that ” they have not tried their best effort to open the road which is is a matter of great concern that after few days work they pulled up machine from the site and it is beyond imagination that when the road will be reopened. said Techi Kaso, MLA Itanagar.

It is really a matter of great concern that the small portion of a road which was damaged 15 days ago, is yet to re-open. I have discussed the matter with the Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath over phone and urge him of the communication problem being face by several commuters specially the people of medical emergency and health workers who are engaged in Covid-19 duty in the city, Kaso said.

Since due to lockdown the normal traffic are not there even then there are hundreds of other people who are facing lots of inconvenient during the lockdown due to road blocked for several days in capital complex just hardly one kilometer from Papu nallah Tinali, National Highway-415 . Kaso added.