Pasighat: ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While acting on the report of Dett. Commander, Advance Landing Ground Pasighat in regards to posing of threat to aircraft landing by tall trees, the East Siang District Administration has issued a circular to all the public and land owners near ALG Pasighat to carry out cutting/pruning of all trees and bamboos for safety of aircraft operation at the ALG Pasighat.

In the circular, the District Administration has cited that a number of tall trees are standing in the approach of area of aircraft in line with the runway which poses a direct threat to the safety of aircraft approaching for landing on the runway and is a serious flight safety hazard which also endangers civil populace in the vicinity of the Pasighat Airport/ALG.

When contacted, the management of the Pasighat Airport/ALG has confirmed the real time threat to the aircrafts of both civil aviation and Indian Air Force as the high rising trees and bamboos around the approach of Airport are likely to cause accidents.

“The disturbing trees and bamboos need to be cut down or pruned for the safety of the aircraft and air passengers”, added the official from ALG Pasighat.

At present the ALG Pasighat is being used by both Indian Air Force and Civil Aviation for operation of domestic flight connectivity with the rest of the country as well as IAF operates fighter jets like Sukoi-MKI for air surveillance of the India-China border.

The ALG has a separate terminal for civil uses in the east while IAF has its facilities in the west of the runway. Keeping tall trees and bamboos removed from the approach of the runway is for safety of domestic flight passengers and also for safety of IAF fighter jets.