Arunachal: high-power committee inspected Zonal Hospital in Lohit

Tezu- A high-power committee headed by Health Minister Alo Libang, Arunachal East MP Tapir Goa, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Secretary Health P. Parthiban today inspected the Zonal Hospital in Lohit district. The team also inspected the Quarantine Centre at Botanical Garden. Later, accompanied by Karikho Kri MLA Tezu, Prince Dhawan DC brief the visiting team about the pressing needs of the Zonal Hospital Tezu and other COVID related issues. They heard the demands and suggestions from the MLA, DC, DMO and Medical Superintendent.

In his short speech Alo Libang Minister Health & Family Welfare appreciated the DMO and her COVID warrior for boldly taken up first COVID Patient in Arunachal. He promised to accomplish the demand raised by the health department. “We are optimistic to move the work at the ground level soon. The health delivery services are praiseworthy in Lohit while catering services to other peripheral districts as well”, lauds the Minister further.

Tapir Gao MP East Parliamentary Constituency also announced in sanctioning Rs 1 Lakh each to the Eastern District and Rs 2 Lakhs only for Changlang to fight war against COVID virus.

Also lauding the DC, DMO and COVID warrior, Naresh Kumar CS assures to expedite the requirement placed by the local MLA and DMO for delivering better health services in this zone.

Karikho Kri MLA after submitting 19 points memorandum earnestly urged the high power team to fulfill the necessity to boost the infrastructure and manpower of the Zonal Hospital Tezu in catering adequate health services to the needy public of Eastern Arunachal.

At the Mini Secretariat, Prince Dhawan DC Lohit through power point presentation drew attention of 16 (sixteen) Quarantine Centers set up at Tezu, Sunpura, Medo and Parsuram Kund respectively. The DC also appeal the team to relax Inner Line Permit to government employees who are finding tough line due to expiry of the due date while entering Arunachal after medical, leave and other urgent purposes.

In her welcome address at Zonal Hospital to the team, Dr S Chai Pul DMO highlighted the critical prerequisite need of the Hospital, Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent and Athedo Linggi Matron also brought to light the requirement of staffs and other want of urgent infrastructure to cater better health services.