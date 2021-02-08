Arunachal: High– Level Team inspects holy Parsuram Kund for better upkeep

TEZU- A high level team led by Meenakshi Sharma Director General Tourism Govt. of India, Nakap Nalo Minister of Tourism GoAP and Sadhana Deori, Secretary Tourism GoAP inspected the famous holy place Parsuram Kund here today to create a better infrastructure and complete facelift of the Kund.

A tune of Rs 37 crores has been sanctioned by the Govt of India recently under Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive- (PRASAD) to give better upkeep of the basic amenities.

Meenakshi Sharma Director General Tourism Govt. of India after her visit at the Kund says ” The Ministry of Tourism launched the PRASAD scheme that aims at integrated development of pilgrimage destinations in a prioritized, planned, and sustainable manner in order to provide a complete religious tourism experience.

The focus of Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive- (PRASAD) is on the development and beautification of this famous pilgrimage site located in the easternmost part of India.

As the government has identified the potential of religious tourism of this holy place, every required facility will be taken up to ensure comfort to the visiting pilgrims.

The state government will implement with letter and spirit to develop Parsuram Kund as national asset”, she ensures.

Minister of Tourism Nakap Nalo said the state government is striving for the growth tourism and working closely to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a better tourist hub.

After the sanctioned of funds, we have gear up efforts for tender and both state and central monitoring team will work together to ensure complete use of the fund”, discloses the Minister.

“We will mitigate the infrastructure crisis, under PRASAD the government has the onus to do better justice with this holy site which is of paramount important to promote religious tourism as well”, he says further.

Besides, Marge Sora DC Lohit, head of the department from both Namsai and Lohit accompanied the team.