Arunachal: high level delegation visited Bhalukpong checkgate and quarantine centres

Bhalukpong- A high level delegation including MLAs of Kameng belt headed by WRD Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday visited Bhalukpong checkgate and quarantine centres here to have the firsthand knowledge of the ground situation.

A review meeting was also held where the deputy commissioners and other senior officials of the East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang were present.

Later briefing the press, WRD Minister Mama Natung who has been made in charge of the Bhalukpong check gate said that authorities are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. “We visited quarantine centres and check gate. So far the arrangement is pretty good,” he said.

The minister also praised the people of Bhalukpong, in particular the local Aka community, for their role in the battle against COVID 19. “There is proper coordination between authorities and public which has made things easier. The police, health workers and magistrates posted in the check gate are all performing their duty efficiently,” said minister Natung.

Further he informed that vehicles carrying essential commodities are being allowed to enter through Bhalukpong check gate by strictly following the guidelines issued by MHA. He said the visit was made to get report from the ground.

“We held review meeting where various issues were discussed. Some concern has been raised by the officials and community based organizations. We also took suggestions from the DC’s. The review meeting will help to further improve things at Bhalukpong,” he added. The minister also informed that all the samples collected in the quarantine centre are being sent to Tezpur for test.

The local MLA Kumsi Sidisow informed that CBOs and NGOs have raised some concern and submitted a memorandum to the high level delegation team. He urged govt to look into the concerns. Further he informed that needy people of the area are being provided essentials during the lockdown period with help of the well wishers of the area. The MLAs Hayeng Mangfi, Tapuk Taku, Goruk Pordung, Dorjee Wangdi Karma were part of the delegation.

The team first visited the Bhalukpong Checkgate and interacted with police, medical team and others and advised them to take all precautionary measures while discharging their duty sincerely in fight against deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19). The team further visited all the facility quarantine centre located at Tippi, lower and Upper Bhalukpong and few hotels.

DC Bomdila, Karma Leki inform that goods carrying trucks to all three district East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang on an average of 70 trucks and so far till May 698 trucks entered Bhalukpobg and Balemu check gates apart of army and security personnels vehicles.

1516 migrants who left state has been properly screens before they exist from the respective check gates. It is expected that around 373 domicile of state of three district are arriving from Meghalaya, Assam on ingress. Sufficient manpower has been engaged to fight the Covid-19 while several NGOs, social and public leaders are also extending support to the stranded public and district administration. He said.

10 APST buses, 4 Sumo and 4 Xylo has been ferrying local passengers to various locations with proper social distancing formula. Persons are arriving to state while 10 samples tested has been send to Tezpur Medical college and result awaited. Around 200 beds accommodation has been arranged and are in good condition while 11 inmates are in facility quarantine so far. We have been arranging the accommodation for enroute persons of Tawang and Bomdila etc at Bhalukpong township. DC added.

Chairman of NGOs confederation Lama Sidisaw while inform that more than 1500 quintals of ration items were distributed among the people during the lockdown. 50 volunteers are delicately working and serving the society round the clock in fight against the Covid-19 at the entry point of three districts at Bhalukpong. A community kitchen has been functioning wherein food for around 70-80 frontline workers been prepared on dialy basis and are served to them who are working on the ground. he informed.