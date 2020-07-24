Arunachal: Heema hospital will resume service from Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Heema hospital will resume service from Saturday. The hospital had remained closed for two days after one female attended tested positive for the Covid 19.

Talking to the press, medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok said the hospital has been fully sanitized and all staff tested for the Covid 19.

“The Covid positive patient has been shifted to Lekhi covid care centre. All her primary contacts were tested thrice and their results have come negative while all the staffs of the hospital has also been tested twice.

The secondary contacts too have tested negative. Hospital has been properly sanitized,” said Dr Thongdok. He said though all the services will resume, the hospital will still take extra precautions and urged the people visiting the hospital to wear masks and maintain social distance.