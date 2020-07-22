Arunachal: Heema Hospital shut down for 2 days after a staff tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Heema hospital here has been closed for the next two days after a staff tested positive for the Covid-19 on Wednesday during the Rapid Antigen Test conducted for the hospital staff.

The medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok informed the media that the hospital has been shut down as a precautionary measure.

“The Rapid Antigen Test for hospital staff started three days ago. Majority of staff tested negative, barring one who tested positive on Wednesday afternoon. He has been isolated and all his primary contact that had earlier tested negative was again re-tested immediately.

The tests have come negative for primary contact,” said Dr Thongdok. He also said primary contacts have also been kept in isolation. “The RTPCR test will be done for positive cases. The authorities have been informed of the development,” said Dr Thongdok.

Further he informed that there are 200 staffs in the hospital and the majority of staff have tested negative. “Only around 10 staffs are left who will be tested on Thursday,” he added.

It is to mention that on Tuesday the RK Mission Hospital has been shut down as a precautionary measure for sanitation purpose as a lady patient was tested positive for Covid-19.