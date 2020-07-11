Arunachal: Heavy rain creates havoc in capital complex and other parts of state

Itanagar- The heavy rain have created havoc in the capital complex and other parts of state and we need to remain alert and safe during such situation. Said Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Chief Secretary inform that it is critical situation we are passing through one is the Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic and other is the weather and heavy rainfall. To remain safe and secure from Covid infection there are laid down Sop and several advisory and guidelines which include wearing of facemask, frequently hand washing, keeping our sounding clean and hygiene and maintain social distancing. He said.

To prevent lots of damage and safety of life and property we should keep ourselves alert and need to stay away from the riverside and hill slope and all vulnerable places. We have report of landslide and flood in several parts of state and all necessary precautionary measures are being taken by district administration and state government has already been given necessary direction in this regard. CS said.

We have report of flood in Namsai and East Siang district and threatening of bridge in Lower Dibang valley and administrations in touch with GREEF and work department and geared up to prevent major loss but all would be possible if the locals remain alert and also maintain safety measured during bad weather and monsoon.

Necessary direction has been passed on for restoration of Hoj-Potin rod, Bhalukpong-Bomdila road to concern district authority who are coordinating with executing agency. CS informed.

Chief secretary further appeal all section of society to maintain alertness and do not venture in vulnerable place during the rainy days and drive safely in hilly roads and also maintain safety measures.

Meanwhile several arterial roads and national highwasy-415 has also been badly affected due to massive landslide in various locations. The heavy rain today also leave several damages in several colony and sector of capital complex.

At Ajing colony near H sector the landslide at multiple location has completely blocked the colony road as informed by the Ajin Colony Welfare Committee President Techi Tapum. Tapum informed that the house of Ruba Hashi has been completely damaged by the landslide