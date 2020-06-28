Arunachal: health sector is facing shortage of human resources- Alo Libang

Banderdewa- The health minister Alo Libang has said that health sector is still facing the shortage of human resources. While talking to media here after returning from whirlwind tour of eastern Arunachal, Libang said during his visit the issue of manpower again came to the fore.

“In all the districts the issue of lack of manpower was raised. Also for the Covid 19 duty only the staffs below the age of 50 years are being engaged. This has further reduced the strength of department,” he said. During the tour, Libang along with team officials visited Tirap, Changlang, Longding, East Siang, Lower Dibang valley, Namsai, Siang and Upper Siang. He expressed satisfaction over the preparedness to tackle Covid 19.

“All the districts have done commendable job. Even in Changlang from where maximum numbers of cases have been reported, the authorities are prepared and are doing good job. There is nothing to panic,” he added.

He also claimed that there are enough stock of medicines in the state. The health minister appreciated the cooperation extended by people of state in the battle against Covid 19.

“Everyone is cooperating government in the fight against Covid 19. The NGOs, villagers and students are voluntarily helping district administrations in various parts of the state. Their role in stopping community transmission of coronavirus is appreciated,” he added.

Libang on his arrival at Banderdea had a discussion with the Banderdewa Chekgate Incident Commander, Naharlagun SDPO, E-governance Officer and Banderdewa Police Station OC after the PTC quarantine facility center close down from June 30 and necessary step taken by administration in regards of registration and logistic support given to the returnees etc.

” I will visit various districts of western Arunachal after attending office for few days” said Minister.