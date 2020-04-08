Arunachal: Health condition of first COVID–19 patient improving- DMO

Tezu

The health condition of Arunacha’s first Covid-19 patient is improving, as virus load is decreasing in his body, informed Dr S Chai Pul, DMO. However the COVID – 19 positive patient tested positive in second time, Dr Pul further informed.

“The patient is asymptomatic and is doing well without any anxiety. We hope another third test on 14th April, the load of virus may drastically come down. We have been supplementing adequate diet, sensitizing the isolation ward and 24 x 7 hour services are relentlessly provided by our frontline team with 12 (twelve) members including two Doctors, Four nurses, two Sanitary Assistance and four Multi Tasking Staffs (MTS) at the trying hours”, she discloses.

“We are optimistic the patient will recover soon, the sign is positive and bearing fruit of our effort. The patient is facilitated with electric Jar with Tea leaf and Sugar. He has been advised to drink hot water and having his meal from Hotcase as well as every health care and observation has been made on our part”, reveals the DMO.

It is a challenge that the first COVID – 19 positive patient is being handled by us. The frontline team exposing to the patient are repeatedly trained and conducted mock drill in doping and duping headgear and use of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Zonal Hospital is also getting holistic support from Ministry of Health & family Welfare, Chief Secretary and Commissioner, Secretary Health”, expresses the DMO further.

Highlighting the Hospital upkeep, Dr C Tayang Medical superintendent says the entire hospital has been sensitizing regularly, separate Flu Corner is also created for OPD patient. Normal delivery cases and other health care services are also in swing as usual, he says.

It needs to be noted here that the COVID – 19 positive patient was found tested positive at Medo in Lohit district who had travelled to Nizamuddin in Delhi and had attended a religious congregation from 14-16 March.

The area has since emerged as the epicenter of the corona virus. He was admitted at Zonal Hopsital Tezu in isolation ward amid hue and cry on 2nd April last.