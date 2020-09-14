Arunachal: Health Assistant Lalit Rijal succumbed to COVID -19 Infection

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Lalit Rijal, a Health Assistant posted at Health and Wellness centre, Hollongi who was deputed in Covid 19 duty at check gate succumbed to COVID -19 Infection on September 11 at ICU of Tezpur Medical College, Assam. This was confirmed by Health Secretary, P Parthiban.

Staff of Health & Wellness Centre, Hollongi, where Late Rijal was posted , today organised a condolence meeting to pay tributes to their departed colleague. The gathering remembered late Rijal as honest, selfless and hardworking COVID warrior. The gathering prays for eternal peace of departed soul in heavenly abode.

This is the third death case of health care staff recorded due to COVID-19 in the state after first was reported on July 4, 2020, wherein late Sangpuia Tayo, a contingent driver working with Lohit zonal hospital at Tezu had lost his life in a road accident at Lathao while on COVID-19 duty followed by the death of the 38-year-old woman, Late Salmi Sangdigoria who worked as a sanitary assistant at RKMH, Itanagar.

Meanwhile the District Medical Officer, Papumpare in an official communique who while recommending his name under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package ( insurance scheme for health care staffers fighting COVID-19) has stated that ” the deceased has been working sincerely on COVID -19 duties at Hollongi check Post from March 20 till August 5th”.

When contacted a close colleague of late Rijal, said that Rijal was seen last in whatApp on September 4 stating that he is going to Tezpur for medical checkup.

According to late Rijal’s colleague, on August 29 all the 24 staff of PHC now renamed as Health and Wellness Centre including Rijal and ADC underwent COVID- test and all the results came negative.

” Since our team was split up by medical department laterwards I could not contact Rijal but heard from another collegue that he was tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing medical checkups at Gohpur in Biswanath district and later at Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam and was also recommended for Home isolation, ” he disclosed.

He will always be remembered for his dedicated services he added.