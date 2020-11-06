Arunachal: Head Gaon Burah of Yagrung village, Tanong Taloh passes away

Pasighat- The Head Gaon Burah of Yagrung village near Pasighat, Tanong Taloh passed away on Wednesday at his native Yagrung Village after a prolonged illness.

As per records he was born at Riew Village under present Siang District who had migrated down to present Yagrung village in the year 1967 and was aged about 95 years at the time of his demise.

In recognition of his long unblemished life and upright qualities, he was appointed as Gaon Burah of Yagrung on 3rd July 1986 followed by elevation to Head Gaon Burah on 20th July 2010.

At the time of his death, he was the oldest patriarch of the Taloh clan of Bosing Banggo area. Besides discharging his duty as HGB, he was also active in rendering social services.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Yama Jamoh Taloh, two daughters and three sons including Dr. Jeevan Taloh (Sr. Orthopaedic surgeon, Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat) and hosts of other grandchildren.

Hundreds of relatives and well-wishers attended his last rite which was performed today at his native village Yagrung.