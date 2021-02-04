Arunachal: HC dismisses PIL filed by AdiSU against Apex Professional University

PASIGHAT- The Gauhati High Court Itanagar Bench in a final judgment on 28th January 2021 has dismissed the PIL filed by Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) against the Pasighat based Apex Professional University (APU) in connection with the status of the university’s issuing graduation certificate.

The Case No. PIL 26/2018 was filed by AdiSU during 2018 against the APU and 11 other respondents like state of Arunachal Pradesh represented by Chief Secretary, Secretary Education Govt. of AP, Director Higher & Technical Education, University Grand Commission represented by its Chairman etc questioning the status of the Apex Professional University in issuing graduation certificates and others.

After the PIL was filed, the respondents filed their affidavits along with relevant documents showing that the university was established by an Act namely, Apex Professional University Act, 2012 passed by the State Assembly which was gazetted on 14.05.2013.

“They also filed two documents which are letters from the UGC addressed to the Registrar (i/c) Apex Professional University, Pasighat and the Vice Chancellor of the same university wherein, it is amply made clear that the university has been recognized and can grant graduation certificate to its students.

The learned counsel of the petitioner submits that the fear of the students’ community has been allayed since the filing of the affidavit by the respondents, therefore, there is no need for keeping the PIL pending”, observed the High Court in its judgment on last Thursday while dismissing the case after hearing from Bido Sora, learned counsel for the petitioner and also from I. Riram, learned Government Advocate appearing for the State respondents and T. Jamoh, learned Standing counsel for the Education department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Apex Professional University was alleged of violating various UGC norms by Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) during 2018 while alleging zero endowment funds, zero infrastructure and violation of APU Act and UGC norms. However, the APU had termed the move of AdiSU baseless and misleading done with an ulterior motive to harass the university in their clarification of the allegation then.

“Apex Professional University stands tall and proud today as an institution duly recognized by UGC and other regulatory bodies like BCI, PCI and NCTE. The baseless allegations and frivolous statements made by AdiSU have been vindicated by the High Court and their PIL dismissed”, said Founder Chancellor of APU, Acharya Dhanwant Singh in a statement this evening.