Arunachal: HAA starts selling of potato packed of 3 KG @ Rs.100 in capital complex

Itanagar- The volunteers of Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) have started distribution of potatoes at subsidised prices in Itanagar Capital Region. One packet containing 3kg of fresh potatoes priced at Rs 100/–.

This is the brainchild of Home Minister, Bamang Felix, launched under HAA to provide Subsidised potatoes to the people of ICR during lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner, Capital Compex, Komkar Dulom launched the distribution programme in the presence of officials, Volunteers of HAA and members of Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Committee (APMC ) and others.

Addressing the gathering, DC komkar Dulom said that the decision to distribute potatoes at Subsidised rates was taken up after people from various quarters suggested that at least Dal, chawal and potatoes which are considered to be the first of the basic essentials should be made available to them at an affordable rate during the lockdown.

“Our Home Minister and Chief Minister took note of public grievances and decided to provide staple at affordable prices, ” Dulom pointed out.

Dulom revealed that the DA has stocked about 25000 kg of potatoes, which will be distributed at subsisided rates in various sectors and colonies under ICR.

Each pack contains 3kgs of potatoes priced at Rs 100 and per kgis being sold for Rs 33, which is also lower than the price fixed for per kg potatoes issued earlier to regulate commodity prices, Dulom added. Potatoes will be distributed under the active supervision of the magistrate in collaboration with the police.

Furthermore, Dulom requested the public to avail the benefits but maintain SOP’s while purchasing the potatoes .

APMC Member secretary, Dolang Akam, said the potatoes were distributed to several colony and sector on Saturday and distribution would continue in other parts of the state capital till stocks are exhausted.

“Not only potatoes, but we are also looking forward to include green vegetables , ” he disclosed