Arunachal Guv, CM, others condole the demise of Matin Dai  

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary of the State Shri Matin Dai.

In a condolence letter to Ms Mamang Dai, daughter of Late Matin Dai, the Governor expressed shock and grief. He said that Late Dai, a distinguished administrator, was one of the first generation administrative officers from the State. In his departure, the State has lost the man, who tended the State through its nascent Stage.

The Governor said that Late Dai was a highly distinguished public servant and a respected bureaucrat, who made important contributions towards the development of Arunachal Pradesh. His simple lifestyle, high moral values and persevering working methodology did and will continue to inspire the civil servants in their duties.

In this hour of crisis, I, join all Arunachalis to pray to the Almighty to give fortitude to you and your family members to bear the irreparable loss, the Governor said.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and on my own behalf, I convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences on the demise of Shri Matin Dai and pray to Almighty Donyi Polo for eternal peace for his soul, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former Chief Secretary Matin Dai who breathed his last yesterday.

In his condolence letter, Khandu said “A first generation officer from the state, who held high post that of the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Late Dai was a illustrious personality. Born in 1934, Late Dai first joined Government service in 1956 as Base Superintendent. He was later inducted in to Indian Frontier Administrative Service and served as Deputy Commissioner in West Kameng district, then secretary, commissioner and later elevated to the coveted Chief Secretary rank.

In his demise, Arunachal Pradesh has lost a true son of the soil, who shaped and designed the state in its formative years. Late Dai shall be remembered for years to come for his contribution to the state and its people, Khandu said.

He further prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee expressed its deep sense of condolence on the demise of Matin Dai, Retd. Chief Secretary, who breathed his last on 31st January 2020 at Itanagar.

Late Matin Dai, the first Arunachalee to become a Chief Secretary, served in various posts like Deputy Commissioner, Secretary and Commissioner during his service life.

Late Dai was a man of simplicity, who had served his entire life for the service of the state and society. His demise is an irreparable loss to the State.

APCC prayed to Almighty God for eternal peace of the departed soul and also to give enough strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to them.

The All Arunachal Pradesh students Union (AAPSU) deeply condoles the death of Sri Matin Dai who was a career beurucureats and have served as a administrative officer since the NEFA days and reach the top echelon of state administration thus becoming the first Tribal officer to serve as the Chief Secretary of the state.

Apart from serving the state in different capacity as a administrative officer Late Matin Dai was instrumental in shaping the students movement in the state by becoming the first General Secretary of All Adi Mising Students Union in 1947 which in later days have shaped the present day AAPSU.

The union pray to Almighty God to give enough strength to the bereaved family members