Arunachal Guv, CM extend Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi greetings

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State, especially the Singpho brethren on the auspicious occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi. He expressed his hope that the sacred occasion will usher in harmonious coexistence and socio-cultural growth of our people.

In his message, the Governor said that festivals are an expressive way to celebrate glorious heritage, culture and traditions and they are meant to rejoice special moments and emotions in our life with our loved ones. On festive occasions, people with enthusiasm turn up in their best dresses and add colour flavour to the Festivity.

He said that according to Singpho mythology, singphos are the descendents of Shapawng Yawng, who was one of the six brothers, first born on the earth and called himself as “Singpho”. Tingli Yawang, son of Shapwng Yawng, in order to get blessings from his father and the creator of ‘Mathum Matha,’ the world, performed the first Manau poi by offering a prayer to Bhikan Gundan Poi, the Almighty.

Later, the festival came to be known as Shapawang Yawng Manau Poi in the memory of their ancestor Shapawng Yawng. Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, with its ritualistic ceremony and dances, cultural programmes, community feasts, and literary activities has become a medium of preservation of our heritage.

During this Festival eminent scholars from the State and aboard, hold intellectual discourse, on important issues like preservation of customs, traditions and socio-economic development of the Community. These activities amply help in carrying forward the traditions of the Community.

On this propitious occasion, I pray to Shapawng Yawng to bless each one of us with peace, progress, prosperity and safety against COVID 19, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the annual festival of Singphos.

In a message this evening, Khandu said, “May this Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the joyous dance festival, bring in good harvest, prosperity and good health for our people. I wish my Singpho brothers and sisters living across the globe a very happy celebration.”

Khandu further said the festival is one of the most colourful in the state and showcases to the world the varied and rich culture, customs and exotic flora and fauna of Aruanchal Pradesh.

“At the same time it is also a medium to preserve, protect and promote the age old cultural heritage of the Singphos,” he said.

The Chief Minister maintained that preservation of indigenous culture through celebrating local festivals with people’s active participation is one of the hallmarks of Arunachal Pradesh.