Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Nyokum Yullo Greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Nyokum Yullo.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the State, particularly to the Nyishi community on the auspicious occasion of Nyokum. He expressed his hope that the festival, which is observed with traditional fervour and gaiety throughout Arunachal Pradesh and also in many parts of the country, will invoke blessings of Goddess Nyokum Ane, for peace and prosperity for the community and for the entire mankind.

In his message to the people on the occasion, the Governor said that festivals are the fond ways of celebrating the glorious heritage, culture and traditions. They are also the carriers of rich traditions and cultural contexts to new generations. On these occasions, the tribe elders and intellectuals become a rallying point for the youth, especially the students, who learn from them about the annals of their own community and also about the healthy and scientific rituals.

Festivals also provide an opportunity to the community to showcase their distinct identity. I am sanguine that this Nyokum festival will strengthen the preservation, promotion and rejuvenation of the customs and traditions of the Nyishi Tribe, he said.

While offering his prayers to Nyokum Ane for the grand celebration of the festival, the Governor appealed to the participants in the festival to reinforce the spirit of unity in the diversity of the State. He also appealed to the people to observe all necessary precautions against the Corona Pandemic which is still raising its ugly head in many parts of the Country.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of Nyokum Yullo to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Nyishis.

In a festival message this evening, Khandu hailed the Nyishis for jealously safeguarding their rich culture and reliving their tradition by celebrating Nyokum Yullow with zeal and enthusiasm in traditional fervor.

Joining the festivity, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Nyokum this year will bring in good health and wealth for the people of the state. He also expressed optimism that the state government’s commitment to fund all indigenous festivals of the state would materialize soon with the support of all.

“May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings of the world,” Khandu prayed.