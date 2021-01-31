Arunachal:  Guv, CM convey Reh Festival greetings

ITANAGAR- Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh particularly the Idu Mishmi community on the joyous occasion of Reh festival.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State in general and to Idu Mishmi Fold in particular who celebrate Reh as one of their important festivals on the auspicious occasion of Reh, He expressed his hope that the occasion will herald a year of prosperity and tranquillity.

In his message, the Governor said that Idu Mishmi Tribe is one of the most culturally rich tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. Their age-old traditions and ethnicity are unique and extraordinary. I am sanguine that the celebration of this festival will help in further propagating and preserving the cultural identity of the Idu Mishmi tribe, he said.

On this sacred occasion, I join my Idu Mishmi people in offering our prayers to Divine Mother ‘Nanyi Initaya’ to evoke her choicest blessings, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Reh festival, the most important festival of the Idu-Mishmi community of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a message here this evening, Khandu prayed divine mother ‘Nanyi Inyitaya’ to shower her choicest blessings on the people and the land for good health and prosperity. The six-day festival begins Monday.

“Reh symbolizes the essence of the Idu-Mishmi community and it’s praiseworthy that they celebrate it with great pomp and traditional fervor every year. Our indigenous festivals are our identity and the connect to our roots,” he said.

Khandu emphasized on preservation of indigenous culture and expressed optimism that celebration of festivals like Reh is one way of doing so.

“Meanwhile, we shouldn’t forget that the fight against COVID 19 is not yet over and we should still adhere to all the safety protocols. May this Reh further our resolve to peace, harmony and prosperity and ward away the pandemic once and forever,” Khandu added.