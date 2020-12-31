Arunachal:  Guv, CM convey New Year greetings

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday greeted the people of the state on the eve of the New Year and wished for their well-being and prosperity.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to each and every citizen of the State for a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2021. He expressed his hope that the New Year will herald extraordinary progress, abundance of peace, amity, tranquillity, prosperity and enhances all round development in the State.

In his New Year message, the Governor said that the Year 2020 has been one of the most challenging years for the State, the nation and the world. Corona virus has taken an unprecedented toll of human lives and ravaged the economy and livelihoods of a trillion people world over.

In the spirit of New Year’s resolution, let us pledge to fight and defeat the Corona Pandemic and forge ahead to make our State ‘Aatma Nirbhar’, the Governor said in his message, while reposing confidence that with active co-operation and participation of every citizen, the difficulties will be converted into innovations and thus bring inclusive development for the people in the State.

On the eve of New Year 2021, Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended heartiest greetings to the people of the state.

In a communique, he said that 2020 has been quite a difficult one as the coronavirus pandemic did not only wreck people’s health and sanity, but also left quite a lasting impact on people’s lives.

“One that will continue to affect our lives even when this whole nightmare is over. Yet, humanity is not be taken lightly either. We will continue to hold on to hope and persevere for a brighter and better tomorrow. The upcoming year has a lot of people’s hope riding on it, and the start of a new decade has never seemed more promising,” he said.

Khandu, on behalf of everyone, expressed gratitude to all healthcare and frontline workers, administration, women and community based organizations and volunteers in shielding the common people from the corona virus and saving precious lives while risking their own.

“I also pray for the peace of those who lost the battle and extend solidarity with the aggrieved families,” Khandu said.

He expressed optimism that the upcoming year will be an opportunity to start afresh and work towards rebuilding the world after the pandemic and even bettering in order to avoid such global suffering again.

“Now that we are entering 2021, its best to let 2020 become a distant memory and celebrate the upcoming year with a lot of joy and happiness. Let the old year-end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!” he added.