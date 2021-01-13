Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri greetings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief minister Pema Khandu conveyed their greetings on the ocassion of Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his sincere greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Bihu, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri greetings. He hoped that the festive season and the year that lies ahead bring peace, happiness, joy and prosperity to all.

He also extended his good wishes to the brothers and sisters of Assam, the friendly neighbour State, where Magh Bihu is celebrated as one of the most important cultural festivals.

In his message, the Governor said that Magh Bihu is an agricultural festival. It marks the end of the harvesting season in the area. This festival is observed with organised community feasts to express gratitude to the Almighty for a successful harvest.

In his message, the Governor said that Makar Sankranti is one of the most propitious occasions for the Hindus, and is celebrated in all parts of the country with great devotion and religious fervour. Lakhs of people take holy dip in sacred places like Gangasagar, Sangam at Prayagraj and Parasuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh and pray to Lord Sun.

While extending his best wishes to everyone, the Governor welcomed the devotees and pilgrims to Parasuram Kund in the State. I also offer his prayers for the safe and secure holy dip of each pilgrim at the Kund.

The Governor extended his warm felicitations to the Tamil brethren living and serving in Arunachal Pradesh in various responsibilities on the auspicious Pongal of the Tamil people which coincides with Makar Sankranti.

May these festivals bind each one of us in fraternal love and amity, the Governor wished in his message

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on the auspicious occasions of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu to the people of the state.

January 14 this year, he observed, is very auspicious and holy as people from different communities celebrate their festivals with ritualistic and religious fervor in different forms.

“As Hindu pilgrims and devotees will throng the holy site of Parashuram Kund in Lohit district to take a holy dip in the Lohit river, Assamese and Tamil brethren will celebrate Magh Bihu and Pongal respectively,” he said.

Khandu, while welcoming pilgrims and devotees to Parashuram Kund, expressed pride that hundreds of Tamils and Assamese have made Arunachal Pradesh their second home and contributing to its development.

“The presence of various communities from different parts of the country and their festivities add to the distinct and unique identity of Arunachal Pradesh. Let’s join together and revel in our celebrations,” he remarked.

“As we welcome the Sun God and arrival of a new season, let us resolve to stand united against all odds and evils and start working for a brighter future,” Khandu added in the message.