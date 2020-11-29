Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings 

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended greetings and best wishes to people of the State on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his fond greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Nanak Dev ji, He expressed his hope that the occasion will promote Guru Nanak Dev’s messages of spirituality, purity, commitment and righteousness, amongst the people.

In his message, the Governor said that Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism, was a teacher, poet and activist whose Godly message of justice, women’s empowerment, service to others and devotion to nature and environment and equality for all was the need of his time. His divine ideals of humanity, equality and brotherhood have shown the path of social harmony and unity and inspired all to be humane, he said.

The Governor said that Guru Nanak Dev ji vehemently denounced the caste system. He said that everyone is created by God without assigning any religion or caste to the new born. The most precious teaching which Guru Nanak Dev ji pronounced was that every individual is blessed by God, and that everyone can have direct access to God with purity of thought and compassion and that there was no need of any ritual or intermediary for it. Let us on this day resolve to follow Guru Nanak Dev ji’s preaching of love, peace, truth and human awakening, he exhorted.

On this sacred occasion, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayers to the Almighty for all pervasive amity in the society, he said.

While appreciating the contribution of Sikh community through its selfless service in the fight against Corona Virus Pandemic, I appeal to all to create awareness of COVID 19 pandemic protocol of wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, and following social distancing, i e, ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes on the holy occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

“On the pious day of Kartik Purnima – the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikkhism, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayers to the Guru and revelling in the joy and happiness of his advent into the world to spread peace and humanity,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

He cited the three guiding principles of Guru Nanak Dev – ‘Naam japana, kirat karna, vand chhakana’ which means to repeat God’s name, to be ready to engage in the labour of one’s hands and to be willing to share with others what one has gathered are said to be the three principles underlying Sikh ethics and way of life.

“Guru Nanak Dev ji taught us the dignity of labour and to share whatever we have earned. Let’s resolve on this day to follow his teachings in true spirit and see the world change where there’s no inequality and everybody is happy,” Khandu added.