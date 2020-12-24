Arunachal Guv, CM convey  Christmas Greetings

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today greeted people on the eve of Christmas.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, which is observed all over the world. He expressed his hope that the festive occasion ushers-in peace, love and tranquillity throughout the State, Nation and world.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. It has been a powerful symbol of hope for a better future for its followers. Christmas marks a moment to pause, to reflect and believe in the possibilities of a new beginning and new dedication of mankind to humanism. It also promotes goodwill and realization of the sense of joy among people in accordance with the purposes of God. As we celebrate this special occasion and look forward to the coming New Year, I hope that in months to come we shall be able to find will and ways to strengthen our communities to contribute for a better future for all and above every niche for more vibrant and progressive Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

On this festive occasion, let us also resolve to beat back the threat of COVID19 pandemic by observing all necessary precautions and protocols against the deadly Corona virus, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

Congratulating the believers of Lord Jesus, whose birth is celebrated on Christmas world over, Khandu observed that they along with their Churches have been influencing thousands of lives and inculcating ‘fear of god’ and discipline in the Arunachalee society. He said, Christmas is the best time to express gratitude for the contributions made by the Churches and Christian organizations in the growth of education and health care across the region.

He also hailed Christmas as one of the most secular festivals of the country, which is celebrated by all with the same gusto.

“Christmas is a festival that strengthens the bond of brotherhood that we all share irrespective of our beliefs. May this Christmas unfold another new chapter in communal harmony, brotherhood and peace and prosperity of our beloved Arunachal Pradesh. Merry Christmas to all!” Khandu said.

As for us in the Government, this is the time to reiterate our devotion and dedication to the welfare of our people. We have to continuously move on towards prosperity and that will be achieved only when every person, every family, every community and every religion of our state prosper.

Chief Minister also wished the people for good governance day celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He urged for spread of awareness among the people on accountability of government and governance to mark the occasion.