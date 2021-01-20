Arunachal Guv, CM condole demise of former governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the demise of former Governor of the State Mata Prasad.

In his condolence message to Dr. Sarv Prakash Bhaskar, son of Late Mata Prasad, the Governor said that Late Mata Prasad ji was a distinguished statesman and an intellectual who made immense contribution towards the State welfare of our people. He was known for intellectual ability and admired for his scholarly traits. Late Mata Prasad ji promoted Hindi and authored many books including a book on Arunachal Pradesh titled ‘Manoram Bhoomi-Arunachal’. In his death the State has lost a true friend, the Governor said.

The Governor said that the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Late Mata Prasad took personal interest in the developmental programmes and administration of the State. It was during his period as Governor from 21st October 1993 to 16th May 1999, the longest tenure of any Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, that the Divisional Commissioner’s offices at Namsai and Ziro were inaugurated. People of Arunachal Pradesh always cherish the fond memories of his great deeds, he said.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Raj Bhavan Itanagar family and on my own behalf, I convey sincere and heartfelt condolence and pray to Almighty God for eternal peace of the departed soul. In this sad hour, I join all Arunachalees to pray to the Almighty to give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former Governor Late Mata Prasad who expired this morning at the age of 96.

He had served the state of Arunachal Pradesh from 21stOctober 1993 to 16thMay 1999 and was one of the longest serving Governor of the state.

In his condolence message, Khandu wrote “the news of the sad demise of Late Dr Mata Prasad, the eighth and the longest serving Governor of Arunachal Pradesh came as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state in its transitional phase from where we have had an eventful journey of progress and ably emerged as a distinct and determined State, rubbing shoulders with our peers with pride.

Late Dr Prasadwas a teacher turned politician, who served the State of Uttar Pradesh in various capacities. During his tenure as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Prasad inaugurated the Upper Siang District, the office of Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General for East and West of the State at Namsai and Ziro. The very famous Darbar Hall of Raj Bhawan, Itanagar was constructed during his tenure.

Dr. Prasad authored a book on Arunachal Pradesh in Hindi titled “Manoram Bhoomi – Arunachal”.

In his demise, the country has lost a dedicated and sincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal.

I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you and the people of our great nation by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message further added.