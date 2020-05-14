Arunachal:  Guava Sapling distributed for Mega food park

Tarajuli- The Lalit variety guava sapling was distributed to the farmers here under Papum Pare district on Thursday by the secretary agriculture Bidol Tayeng. Altogether 10 farmers from different parts of state were distributed guava sapling by maintaining the social distance norms. The guava sapling was arranged by Likha Maj, the promoter of the mega food park project of Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to media Maj informed that 50 thousand Lalit variety guava sapling will be distributed to the farmers across the state. “Once the food park starts there will be requirement of 14 thousand MT raw materials. To meet some of the needs we are providing Lalit variety guava sapling. The people can contact their respective horticulture officer to avail the saplings,” he said. Further Maj informed that last year another 50 thousand guava sapling was given free of cost to the farmers of the Yachuli constituency.

The secretary horticulture Bidol Tayeng informed that Lalit variety guava is promoted by ICAR Lucknow and is suited for Arunachal Pradesh. He also said the food park near Banderdewa will be ready in the next two years. “The road construction has started and if everything goes as per plan the park will be ready within two years. Once it is completed the farmers of state will have readymade market to sell their produce,” said secretary Tayeng.

He also said the state government is giving emphasis on Agri-horti sector and accordingly the fund allocation has been increased in the last few years. While reacting over the recent vegetable and meat crisis witnessed during the lockdown period, he said the people of state should promote local farmers.

“The cheap agri-horti and meat items from Assam make their way to state especially in capital region. People rush to buy these items even though they are not organic. Our farmers produce organic items, which may be slightly high on rate. It’s time to buy local and live healthy,” he said. He also said the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) will have to come out with a proper policy to promote local farmers. The director horticulture Jhummar Rime and CEO APMC Okit Paling were also present during the launching programme held at Tarajuli in Banderdewa circle.