Arunachal: GPF demands immediate restoration of Likabali-Basar road

Ego Village ( Leparada) : The Galo people’s federation (GPF) today demanded immediate restoration of Likabali-Basar road for better communication of people living on the area.

GPF team led by its president Doya Boje meet the top officials of the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) during the inspection to Ego village in Leparada district.

Doya said that ” The RCC bridge, several dwelling, shops , agriculture, horticulture and standing crops and other properties has been washed away in the devastation on 17 Sep, need to immediate repairing, and restoration for the convenient of the general public.

Doya said that ” The road from LIkabali to Basar connecting the Lower Siang, Leparada and East Siang district is in bad shape and need immediate repairing, and restoration as hundreds of commuters are facing lots of inconvenience. He urge upon the NHIDCL Executive Director (Technical) Col. Ajay Ahluwalia for early restoration of the communication which included immediate construction of temporary passage for vehicular movement between the district.

Talking to press, Doya inform that the NHIDCL has assured to construct a temporary connectivity with the help of hume pipe and later a permanent bridge will be constructed at the place where the RCC bridge was washed away during the devastation. Doya said.

He said that area has been reeling under darkness since Sept 17 and appeal the power department for immediate restoration of power supply.

He said that “under construction road from Likabali-Basar is in bad shape and the commuters has been facing lots of inconvenient when they stopped at various location for hours together. He urged upon the district administration to direct the construction agency not to stop the commuters for long as several person has several important works in their respective destination.

The team also meet several victim family of Sept 17 devastation and assure them of their support. The GPF also distributed several relief items which include emergency light, solar lantern, cooking gas stove, umbrella and cash collected among the executive members.

General Secretary Reken Ingo while requested the executing agency to maintain precautionary measures with regards to safety of workers and commuters at several vulnerable and landslide prone area so that accident does not takes place and common people and commuters does not face problem during their journey.

The GPF team Vice President (P) Tujum Poyom, Vice President (A) Marjum Karlo, Secretary Education Daksap Ete, Convener Marto Basar, Chief Auditor Kengo Ori among others.