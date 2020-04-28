Itanagar- The Arunachal Pradesh state Govt will allow movement of those who are still stranded in Itanagar and Naharlagun Capital Region only, to go to their respective districts. The stranded people will have to fill up the form by 5pm of 29th April. This is to facilitate the inter district movement to respective home town without entering other state.

After filling up the form, Govt will issue e-Passes for the movement of people from Itanagar Capital Complex to anywhere within Arunachal Pradesh only.

Only one way movement to the destination district shall be allowed. No return journey shall be permitted except for Ambulances

Only internal movement within Arunachal Pradesh shall be allowed. No inter state transit shall be permitted.

Click here fill up the form ( e-form link )