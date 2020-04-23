Arunachal: Govt to allow 2 days movement to those stranded in Capital region

Itanagar- The state Govt may allow two days movement to those people who are stranded in Itanagar / Naharlagun Capital Region, to go to their respective districts on April 25 & 26, informed Alo Libang, minster Health and family welfare. The patients & their attendants were already allowed to move on.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also shared a link on his official twitter handle and asked people those stranded in Capital region to fill up the online form. This is to facilitate the inter district movement to your respective hometowns, Khandu tweeted

Those stranded in Capital Region (Itanagar/Naharlagun) may fill up the form in the link below starting today till 1300 hrs on 24th April 2020.

This is to facilitate the inter district movement to your respective hometowns. https://t.co/MpSVHRUZdd — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 22, 2020

Click the link and fill up the form

Directorate information and public relation also shared a post in it’s official page in facebook and asked farmers, officials who are stranded in capital region to fill up the form till 1 pm on 24th April, 2020.

