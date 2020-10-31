Arunachal: Govt. School of Nursing, Pasighat conducts plantation programme in the farewell of outgoing GNM students

Pasighat- The Government School of Nursing (GNM), HTRC, Pasighat today conducted a major plantation programme to celebrate the farewell of outgoing GNM students.

Unlike in the past history of the nursing school where normal and usual farewell programmes were being conducted, the celebration of the farewell programme of the passing out GNM students of this year was celebrated in a unique and innovative manner initiated by Mrs. Natel Jamoh Mize, Principal of the school. In the plantation programme each passing out student was allowed to plant trees in their name as a part of their ceremonial farewell to which students were also seen liking the ideas.

One of the passing out students, Ms Elly Taggu shared her good feeling toward the farewell plantation programme who said that they are very happy to plant trees on their farewell programme which is a contribution toward Mother Nature.

“As a third year student passing out from the school we are really delighted that our teachers this year have organized a plantation programme for us which is a noble cause toward beautification of the school premises and also to regulate growing cases of global warming. On this occasion I also welcome the freshers of our Nursing school”, added Ms Elly Tagu.

While, Mrs Natel Jamoh Mize, Principal of the Nursing School said that the plantation programme for the farewell of passing out students were organized as an attempt for larger cause of the people, as nurses can’t give care of health to all, but planting trees will indirectly help all by generation of oxygen, enhancing the beauty of the HTRC premises, giving sheds to the people during hot summer days etc. She also said that they planted ornamental and shed giving trees in the name of each student.