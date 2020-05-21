Arunachal: Govt land near mental hospital cleared for dedicated Covid 19 hospital

Midpu- Government land near the Mental Hospital has been earmarked to set up a dedicated Covid 19 hospital. The Papum Pare district administration on Thursday cleared the area for construction of pre-fabricated Covid 19 hospital here the Mental Hospital.

Talking to media Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu informed that no eviction drive was conducted and only jungle were cleared in the govt land to make way to set up Covid 19 hospital.

“I make it very clear that we are only using the govt land and there is no case of any eviction drive. However some locales had tried to obstruct the work but police cleared it. No case was lodged,” said DC.

The state government recently announced to construct this hospital in order to ease the burden on TRIHMS. In order to speed up the work, it was decided to construct pre-fabricated building.

The area where government is going to set up dedicated Covid 19 hospital was originally allotted to the mental hospital. In the year 1988, the state government had acquired 52 acres of land for setting up mental hospital at Midpu.

The compensation was also paid to the land owners. However it is alleged that over the years the land was encroached. The land owners are believed to knock the door of court challenging matter.