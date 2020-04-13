Arunachal govt allows tea gardens to start functioning from April 15

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Govt allowed state’s tea gardens to start operation from 15th April, but social distancing must be maintain, inform Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary during a press briefing on Monday.

In order to keep the economy running, all agricultural, horticultural and MGNREGA-related work will resume in view of it being farming season. Tea garden operations will be allowed to be carried on until 3 PM and factories within the estate premises can operate beyond the specified time.

However, all work that requires labour will have to be conducted within social-distancing norms and the mandatory use of masks.

Kumar said that the masks do not have to be clinically-prescribed and that people can use thick-layered homemade masks.

The deputy commissioners will regulate the labour movement within the districts and no one will be allowed to enter or exit the district where they are or even enter or leave the state.

The small tea growers of the state have expressed their thanks to state govt for allowing them to start tea production.

Nabam Chunu, who is small tea growers of Sonajuli under Papum Pare district while talking to media assured all tea planters will be followed the social distancing rules given by the govt authorities.

Another tea grower Taba Tubin of Chessa village said due to lockdown they have not been able to pluck their tea leaves and this is causing heavy loss to them, but he was happy after govt decision for allowing tea gardens to start their function.

Techi Bapi, a resident of Durpang, who is also tea grower, said lockdown has made life miserable for them. “We are growing tea since last 20 years. But things have become difficult due to the lockdown.