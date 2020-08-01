Arunachal Governor, wife undergo RTPCR Test for COVID 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) along with his wife Mrs Neelam Misra on 1st August 2020 underwent Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) test in the health department kiosk at Donyi Polo Ashoka, Itanagar. Following a case through ‘Contact Tracing’, the Governor, his wife and officials of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar had to undergo the RTPCR test as a precautionary protocol.

The Governor, while availing the facility for COVID 19 testing at Donyi Polo Ashoka, Itanagar, appreciated the frontline workers, especially the medical staff and police personnel for their untiring effort in meeting the Pandemic challenge. He called upon the people to cooperate with the District Administration, Police and the medical teams involved in the COVID 19 Precaution Protocols.

The Governor reiterated that it is the responsibility of every citizen to take necessary precaution to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He urged upon the people to maintain social distancing, as called for by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at least ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori Bahut Hai Zaruri’, use of mask and frequent hand washing.